REPORTS: Former Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe joins Baroka

Bakgaga have reportedly snapped up the services of the veteran defender as they look to move up the league table

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe looks set to be unveiled as a Baroka player with the January transfer window slowly reaching its conclusion.

After a highly successful stint at Masandawana, the veteran went in search of new horizons and regular game time, which led him to Port Elizabeth before the start of the current season.

However, his time at Chippa came to an abrupt end as the Chilli Boys continued with their clear out which saw several of their star players depart.

Nthethe though has not had to wait too long to attract the interest of another top-flight club with Bakgaga reportedly having wasted no time in their attempts lure him to Limpopo.

“Nthethe’s experience speaks volumes. That’s why the chairman didn’t waste time to bring him on board when he found out that he is available,” a source told the Daily Sun.

It is hoped that Nthethe’s acquisition will bring a sense of solidity to a backline that has conceded 19 goals in just 18 Premier Soccer League (PSL) games.

“The youngsters always panic under pressure and having Nthethe in the team will help them stay calm,” the sourced added.

“I have no doubt that he will bring the much-needed stability in the team,” the source concluded.

Baroka will also hope that Nthethe can rediscover his best form and use his experience to get the team out of the rut which they currently find themselves in.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda’s men are currently in 13th place on the log. But they will take solace out of their most recent result, which was a 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates.

Although, the club are yet to confirm the signing of Nthethe, according to reports he could feature in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 encounter against Jomo Cosmos on Tuesday night.