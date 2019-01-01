REPORTS: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Mandla Masango hoping to impress at Highlands Park

The former Amakhosi winger is said to be training with the Lions of the North as he hopes to land a contract

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Mandla Masango is reportedly trying his luck at Highlands Park as he aims to rekindle his career in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The Lions of the North are hoping to capitalize on the fact the Mpumalanga-born player is a free agent, but the Bafana Bafana international will have to work hard and convince coach Owen Da Gama and his technical team.

“He (Masango) still looks sharp, but you must remember that he has been out of the game for so long, so it will take some time before he gets back to his best,” a source told Phakaathi .

Moreover, Masango also joins another former Chiefs midfielder Enocent Mkhabela and Orapa United midfielder Tapiwa Nyamanjiva at training with the Tembisa-based club.

“The good thing is that he is a free agent, so they could still sign him even after the close of the transfer window,” added the informer.

Masango spent a number of seasons with Chiefs, but he was instrumental for the Soweto giants under former coach Stuart Baxter where he won the PSL title.

However, he left Chiefs four seasons ago to join Randers FC in Denmark, but he has been clubless since he left in July 2017.

He also spent six months at SuperSport United on loan from Randers under Baxter.