REPORTS: Arrests made after crowd trouble forces PSL match to be called off

Local media reports suggest that police in Bloemfontein have arrested nine Siwelele supporters responsible for the pitch invasion on Sunday

Following the unsavoury events that transpired at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium where fans stormed the pitch in a Premier Soccer League ( ) between Bloemfontein Celti c and Cape Town City on Sunday afternoon, nine fans have allegedly been arrested.

As a result of the ugly scenes which took place at the venue, the match had to be called off in the 23rd minute due to security reasons with the two sides deadlocked at 0-0.

Meanwhile, the PSL has since issued a statement, condemning the incident and stating that hooliganism will not be tolerated.

In addition, the league’s governing body is yet to announce a new date for the clash.

Moreover, the embattled club are yet to release a statement on the arrests, but it is understood that the pitch invasion and chaos that ensued was due to supporters expressing their unhappiness with the way the club has been run in recent months.

Earlier in the season, chairman Max Tshabalala put the club on sale as he cited financial difficulties amid reports emerging that the players were not paid.

Despite the club's dire financial situation, are fighting to reach the top eight as they currently occupy 10th spot with 31 points from 25 games under the guidance of Lehlohonolo Seema and John Maduka, who took over following the untimely departure of Steve Komphela.