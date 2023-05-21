Reported Orlando Pirates transfer target Melusi Buthelezi bids farewell to TS Galaxy

Bafana Bafana fringe goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi has confirmed his departure from TS Galaxy amid links with Orlando Pirates.

Pirates are reportedly in search of a new keeper

TS Galaxy's Buthelezi has been linked with a move to Bucs

He has now said his goodbyes to TS Galaxy

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old goalkeeper has been strongly linked with a move to the Buccaneers who are said to be in search of a new goalkeeper. The Soweto giants are said to have identified Buthelezi as a possible signing.

Despite enduring a season blighted by injuries, Buthelezi managed to feature in 21 Premier Soccer League matches while keeping 10 clean sheets, a record that might have charmed Pirates.

He has a better clean sheet percentage rate than the Buccaneers’ current number-one stopper Sipho Chaine who did not concede six times in 18 league games for two clubs.

After three seasons at TS Galaxy, Buthelezi has now bid farewell to the Rockets as Pirates are expected to be his next new home.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I will be forever grateful for the opportunity this team gave me,” Buthelezi posted on social media a few hours after TS Galaxy wrapped up their season on Saturday.

“I just want to take this opportunity and thank the chairman Mr Tim Sukazi and Mr Ziphozonke Hlubi for giving me the opportunity to be part of this wonderful team and for giving me a place that was home to me.

“Thanks again to my brothers I couldn’t be anything without them. Also thanks, to the technical team for the opportunity they gave me. To the team supporters, I would like to thank you so much.

“Now it’s time to say goodbye. To me, you will always be family TS Galaxy FC, most important and unforgettable in my life. We will meet again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Buthelezi is being linked with Pirates who are set to sacrifice either Richard Ofori or Siyabonga Mpontshane. Both the Buccaneers custodians' contracts expire at the end of June and face an uncertain future.

Ghana international Ofori's career has been disturbed by injuries in the past two seasons while Mpontshane has become error-prone and that has allowed Sipho Chaine to take over as the first-choice goalkeeper.

If one of them is offloaded, that will create space to accommodate Buthelezi, who made a breakthrough into the Bafana Bafana squad this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR BUTHELEZI? After TS Galaxy failed to secure a top-eight finish, they now head to the off-season, and Buthelezi will be preparing to start a new chapter in his career.