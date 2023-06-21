Reported Orlando Pirates transfer target Chivaviro opens up on representing Bafana Bafana and Zimbabwe

Marumo Gallants forward Ranga Chivaviro has broken silence on his international football prospects as he is eligible to represent two countries.

Chivaviro was a sensation last season

That has seen him attract plenty of interest.

There has also been talk about international career

WHAT HAPPENED? The Limpopo-born and Mpumalanga-raised striker was born to a Zimbabwean father and a South African mother, which qualifies him to play for Bafana Bafana or the Warriors.

But he has reached the age of 30 and is yet to play international football. He might have done enough to kick-start a national team career last season by scoring 10 Premier Soccer League goals and seven in the Caf Confederation Cup.

While he is yet to be considered for national duty, he has reportedly attracted the interest of Orlando Pirates as well as clubs in Egypt and Tanzania.

WHAT WAS SAID: “When people hear your name, especially my name, they'll be like never there's no way you're South African,” Chivaviro told Metro FM as per FARPost.

“I just tell them my dad is Zimbabwean and my mom is South African. Personally, I was born in Limpopo Ga-Kgapane.

“When you tell people that your name is Ranga and you’re South African it doesn’t correspond.

“It has come to me before in 2018. But I’m not sure if you’re able to represent a country when you don’t have the documents [passport]. It’s possible when one parent is from that country. I’ve never really put it to head.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Zimbabwe currently banned from international football by Fifa, Bafana are the other option Chivaviro has.

After the striker enjoyed a terrific season with Marumo Gallants, South Africa coach Hugo Broos was expected to consider him for national duty. Chivaviro showed his mettle in the Confederation Cup and the experience gained there would have prepared him for international football.

But at 30, he falls outside of the age range preferred by Broos and that could be working against him. If he signs for a big team like Pirates and continues with the top form next season, it could force Broos to overlook Chivaviro's age and call him up for national duty.

With the Afcon finals on the horizon, that could push Chivaviro to be at his best and attract the attention of the Bafana coach.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIVAVIRO? The former Baroka FC striker could have his future decided anytime as off-season transfer activity is starting to pick up.