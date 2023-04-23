Reported Orlando Pirates transfer target Chivaviro's agent confirms stampede for Marumo Gallants star

Herve Tra Bi, the agent of Marumo Gallants forward Ranga Chivaviro, has responded to talk about the player being a transfer target of some PSL clubs.

Chivaviro is one of the PSL's biggest revelations this season

He has also been performing well in the Caf CC

That has made him hot property and linked with Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? Chivaviro has become one of the star performers in the PSL as well as in the Caf Confederation Cup this season. He is one of the contenders for the Golden Boot in the league with nine goals, and two fewer than top goal-scorer Peter Shalulile.

The 30-year-old is also the leading marksman in the Confederation Cup with five goals. That has seen him prominently featured in transfer talk with his name being linked with Pirates. Tra Bi has confirmed there have been some inquiries for the player.

WHAT WAS SAID: “There is nothing like my client signing a pre-contract with Richards Bay FC or other clubs,” Tra Bi told FARPost.

“We received many calls from four to five clubs, but my client’s main focus right now is to save Marumo Gallants from relegation and beat Pyramid FC of Egypt.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chivaviro has had a brief stint playing for KF Trepca in Kosovo. He has been gaining experience playing in the Caf Confederation Cup with Gallants. The former Baroka FC forward has been slowly building his profile which could make him fit for the demands of paying for Pirates.

Currently, Pirates have a number of strikers in their fold but most are struggling to establish themselves as regular scorers. That could see Pirates seriously pursuing Chivaviro who has the potential to become a trusted scorer for a big club.

If signed by Pirates, he would be out to succeed where some Buccaneers have failed. The Cameroonian duo of Bienvenue Eva Nga and Souaibou Marou who both arrived at Pirates as proven scorers and with high expectations of them but have been struggling.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIVAVIRO? The former Witbank Spurs striker is in Egypt with Pyramids for the Confederation Cupo quarter-finals.