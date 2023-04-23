Chivaviro: Reported Orlando Pirates transfer target boosts Marumo Gallants' Caf Confederation Cup semi-final dream at Pyramids

Ranga Chivaviro grabbed an important away goal as Marumo Gallants drew with Pyramids in Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup clash.

Chivaviro netted Bahlabane Ba Ntwa's crucial goal

The 30-year-old has been linked with Pirates

The PSL side will host Pyramids next weekend

WHAT HAPPENED?: The quarter-final first-leg clash which ended in a 1-1 draw was played at 30 June Stadium in Egypt.

The deadlock was broken in the 55th minute when Chivaviro, who has been linked with Orlando Pirates, netted to hand Gallants the lead after the hosts were caught napping at the back.

However, Pyramids pushed for a late equalizing goal which they got in stoppage time through Ramadan Sobhi who netted from the spot-kick after the Egyptian side was awarded a late penalty.

PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw left Gallants in a good position to progress to the semi-finals of Africa's secondary club tournament.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will advance to the last four if they avoid a defeat at their temporary home ground, Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto next weekend.

The Limpopo side boasts an unbeaten record at home in the Confederation Cup having recorded seven wins and one draw from eight matches as the hosts.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR GALLANTS?: Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will host Pyramids on April 30.

The winner on aggregate will take on either Rivers United of Nigeria or Tanzanian giants Young Africans in the semi-finals next month.