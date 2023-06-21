Reported Orlando Pirates transfer target Aubaas admits to pressure - 'People are calling me left, right and centre'

TS Galaxy midfielder Bathusi Aubaas says his phone is ringing non-stop amid transfer interest in him, but added how it is taking a toll on him.

Aubaas recently received first Bafana cap

He was impressive on his debut

Now there is transfer talk around him

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old’s name has been a hit in the last few days following a polished display on his Bafana Bafana debut against Morocco last Saturday. That has sparked transfer reports, with Orlando Pirates said to be leading the race for Aubaas’ signature.

TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi has even angrily reacted to the transfer reports, especially after the player was mistakenly listed as a Buccaneers player on the team sheet ahead of the Morocco game.

The midfielder himself has opened up on talk about him possibly going to Pirates, saying it is putting pressure on him.

WHAT AUBAAS SAID: “I’m going to leave my future to my agent and chairman Tim Sukazi because now people are calling me left, right, and centre,” said Aubaas as per FARPost. “And this it’s putting a lot of pressure on me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it is Pirates who are prominently being named as Aubaas' suitors, it will not be surprising to see other PSL teams joining the race for the player's signature.

Having played three seasons in the PSL in his career, the midfielder looks to be gaining experience and his stock is rising. Now that he is an international player, his profile is becoming more attractive and would fit in the Buccaneers' Caf Champions League campaign.

The prospect of playing in Africa could make him push for a move to Pirates and it will also enhance his chances of remaining in the national team.

Also, having been with the Rockets for the past five seasons, since they were still in the National First Division, could make Aubaas keen to seek new challenges elsewhere.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAAS? The Galaxy player is now on his off-season break after recent national duty with Bafana Bafana and could make a move in the upcoming weeks.