Reported Orlando Pirates target Xulu yet to renew contract at Maritzburg United – Kadodia

The veteran chairman shares an update on the experienced defender’s contract situation

With the Premier Soccer League ( ) season still in a forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, chairman Farook Kadodia says there’s nothing new as far as defender Siyanda Xulu’s situation.

Xulu’s contract is set to expire at the end of June and having been linked with a move to , Kadodia states there's nothing new as far as the defender’s situation because everything is on a standstill owing to the ravaging pandemic.

The Team of Choice boss explains it’s difficult to start negotiations to sell or buy players and also shares an update on Rushine De Reuck who is also reportedly linked with the Buccaneers.

“It’s not a secret that Siyanda’s contract will expire. Honestly, he has not renewed but there’s not much that we can really talk about [to the media] for now,” Kadodia told Isolezwe.

“We all know and see the situation right now. Everything has stopped. We [clubs] cannot focus on negotiations to transfer players.”

In addition, the former and centre-back has been a notable absentee in coach Eric Tinkler’s starting line-up where De Reuck has recently partnered with Nazeer Allie, and Kadodia explains the 24-year-old’s situation.

“I can assure you that there’s no change [on De Reuck], he has not renewed and he’s still a Maritzburg player,” added the chairman.

The 28-year-old Durban-born defender helped Tinkler’s men to their first Nedbank Cup final in the 2017/18 season and eventually clinched the PSL Defender of the Season accolade.

Moreover, the ex-FC Rostov defender (from ) has also guided the club to the Telkom Knockout Cup final this season but his future remains a subject of speculation.

Meanwhile, reports have also surfaced that the Buccaneers’ move to loan Tebogo Tlolane to the KwaZulu-Natal outfit was a move to sweeten the deal as they look to lure the Bafana Bafana international back to Gauteng.