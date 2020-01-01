Reported Orlando Pirates target Xulu would be a good addition - Malokase

The ex- Buccaneers hitman speaks on why the Team of Choice centre-back would be a good signing for his former side

Former striker Patrick Malokase has shared his thoughts on whether the Buccaneers should pursue defender Siyanda Xulu or not, saying he must be open with his club.

The former centre-back has reportedly attracted interest from the Soweto giants as he is in his final six months of his contract.

Media reports have surfaced that the 28-year-old is yet to commit to the Team of Choice and could return to Gauteng and team up with former teammates such as Fortune Makaringe.

“It’s very important for him to be open and clear that he has received an offer from Pirates but it’s sad that we notice this thing about South African clubs. Once you disclose then they don’t field you - I don’t know why,” Malokase told Goal.

“Probably Maritzburg are counting on him for the next season because of his experience. In my honest opinion, I think he can make an impact at Pirates.

“Siyanda is a good player there’s no doubt about his qualities. He’ll be a good addition for Pirates. Having good players is always good for the club and always good for competition. That can motivate other players to pull up their socks.

“As players, you need that motivation to pull up their socks. It will be good for Pirates to have him. They are doing well as a team lately especially in defence but it’s always a good move to sign a good player and stabilise things.

“I don’t see any problems for him going there and for the club. It’s going to bring good competition for the defenders.”

On the fact the Durban-born defender has also played for the likes of and Mamelodi Sundowns, the Free State-based legend is confident a move back to Gauteng would not be a difficult one.

“Of course he won’t struggle to settle down because he has been the captain of Maritzburg and he comes with vast experience. You always need that in the team especially in the heart of the defence,” he added.

“He has played for big teams and you need someone that will hit the ground running. I moved to Pirates from and I had this similar situation around early January. Celtic wanted to renew and I had to be open and told them I had an offer.

“I asked them if they will be kind and give me the grace to move to Orlando Pirates. They gave me their grace and they were very happy I came forward and I remember that season I ended up becoming the top goalscorer for Celtic.

“That happened because they were very open to me, they gave me the opportunity to play and to say play well and I left Celtic on a high note.

"I still have the respect for Celtic and the previous owners, the Augusti brothers, I still respect them for the decision they took to keep me playing. Talking from experience, I think if Siyanda can just do the same then everything will go well.

“He must be upfront and it’s always an ideal thing to be open and honest.”