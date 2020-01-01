Reported Orlando Pirates target Ofori in no rush to leave Maritzburg United

The former Legon Cities shot-stopper has revealed his ambition to play his football abroad after impressing with his consistent displays

goalkeeper Richard Ofori is not getting carried away despite having reportedly attracted interest from giants and .

The international has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the country this season and his exploits are said to have caught the attention of Masandawana and Bucs.

However, Ofori indicated that it is normal for him to be linked with other clubs because he has been performing well, but he is only focused on the Team of Choice currently.

“As a sportsman, if you are doing something right people will say things about you, but it doesn’t mean I should lose focus," Ofori said on The Citizen.

"The most important thing is that I am a Maritzburg player and have a contract to honour.

"I haven’t heard anything from management so what people are saying for now is just a rumour. I will need to hear something from the team before I can think about a decision I need to take.”

Maritzburg moved swiftly to extend Ofori's contract after rumours stating that top Gauteng clubs are targeting him emerged.

“I initially signed three years with an option of one year, and now they have given me a further year. It is good to work with this team and they appreciate what you do," he continued.

"Since I came here they have been treating me well. I am happy to be with the team and I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for me and the team."

The 26-year-old player would like to ply his trade in Europe like many of his Ghana teammates, but he will not obsess about it.

“Anywhere you are as a player you can improve, and it depends on your mindset. It is not everyone who can play in Europe and not everyone who will get that chance," he added.

"It is by chance and God’s grace, so I don’t focus much on going to Europe because I need to focus on what I have and that is the fact that I am playing in for Maritzburg.

"I don’t want to get my mind divided; I need to focus here and see about the future when it comes."

Ofori has kept 10 clean sheets in 22 PSL matches this season, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since March.