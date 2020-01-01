Reported Orlando Pirates target Ntuli responds to transfer rumours

The Usuthu hitman has explained why he is not thinking of parting ways with the Durban-based club

striker Bonginkosi Ntuli says he is not thinking of leaving the Durban-based club, but his mission is to overtake Premier Soccer League ( ) current top scorer Gabadinho Mhango of .

Despite the 2019/20 PSL season being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Usuthu hitman has netted 12 goals so far and explains he has not received offers.

The former striker also states he is happy at Usuthu and that playing regular football brings satisfaction as far as his career is concerned.

“It’s not something that I am currently thinking about [to leave AmaZulu]. It’s all about rumours, something that is reported in the media,” Ntuli told Isolezwe.

“There’s no club that has approached me in terms of offers. I am happy at AmaZulu and I am getting game time. So, there is no need to think of leaving the club or get a new team.”

The former striker has been linked with a move to the Buccaneers and as things stand, the burly hitman is focusing on catching up with the Malawi international.

“Honestly, I want to catch up with him [Mhango]. I cannot hide it that it would be good to catch him,” he added.

“The time we were not training completely, I was focusing on doing well and I worked hard as I trained alone.

“There’s a field close to my home and I have been practising on hitting the target preparing to get ready when the games resume and that I maintain my sharpness.

“We are happy now that we are back to do things in a normal way and to do what we love. We just hope we will go back to training in the field.”

Ntuli has found the back of the net on 12 occasions for coach Ayanda Dlamini’s troops and was on target when they defeated back in March just before the season was indefinitely suspended.

Meanwhile, Dlamini will be pinning his hopes on the 29-year-old to lead his side to safety as they occupy 15th spot on the log table with 23 points from 24 matches so far.