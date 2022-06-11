Reported Orlando Pirates target Johnson responds to PSL rumours

The 63-year-old has been jobless since leaving his role as part of Pitso Mosimane’s backroom staff at Al Ahly

Former SuperSport United coach Cavin Johnson says his return to the Premier Soccer league depends on the job conditions.

This comes as Johnson has been linked with Orlando Pirates where interim coach Mandla Ncikazi’s future appears uncertain.

Already, Fadlu Davids has left the Buccaneers after working with Ncikazi as caretaker co-coach.

“From the horse’s mouth, possibly but I don’t know, I don’t know anything about it honestly speaking, you’ve phoned me and maybe the agent is busy and he hasn’t phoned me yet, you know what I’m saying, we’ll have to wait and see what happens,” Johnson told iDiski Times.

“You are always keen to come back, it depends on what the conditions are and what the contract looks like, those are the main things that you have to look at anywhere in the world but it depends on what it is.

“You say coming back to South Africa, that’s something, any coach likes to work at home but as I said, it’s about the conditions, expectations… But you have to have a contract in place to work anywhere in the world.”

Johnson has been without a job since September 2021 when he left his role as Pitso Mosimane’s assistant coach at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

His last job in the PSL was with Black Leopards, having previously coached Platinum Stars, SuperSport United and AmaZulu.