Reported Orlando Pirates target Hlatshwayo reflects on six years spent with Bidvest Wits

The former Clever Boys skipper has hailed the club for having faith in him as he looks for a new home

Former skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo says he is grateful to have spent six years with the club, and it was heartbreaking to play their last match against last weekend.

‘Tyson’ joined the Clever Boys from Cape Town in 2014 and managed to bag his first Premier Soccer League ( ) gold medal with Wits, and revealed how he will always cherish the moments he spent in Braamfontein.

The Soweto-born centre-back is linked with a move to and is reportedly set to be unveiled this week, but has refused to address the links.

More teams

“It was a sad feeling when the guys played their last game against Polokwane. There were a lot of emotions around the team,” Hlatshwayo told South African Football Journalists Association.

“I’ve been here for six years. So, when we played the last match, it wasn’t a good mood nor space to be in.

“The league title that I won at Wits was my first trophy. And I am grateful that the team was interested in me and invested.

“All I can say is that I appreciate everything that the club has done. I am happy that I chose Wits when I came back home after leaving at a young age.”

Speaking about the relationship with the club’s hierarchy led by Jonathan Schloss, Hlatshwayo added that the partnership was a good one for him.

“Our relationship with Wits has worked well with the trophies I won with them and being the captain, to win those trophies was wonderful,” he added.

Article continues below

“I’ve had a good journey with Wits, coming from Ajax Cape Town. There was a season that we missed out on the title to Pirates, while I was at Ajax, but those moments made me gain experience."

The Clever Boys have reportedly also parted ways with winger Deon Hotto, who is set to be unveiled by coach Josef Zinnbauer's troops while coach Gavin Hunt looks set to replace Ernst Middendorp at .

With the 2017/18 Telkom Knockout Cup champions having finished fourth on the log, they have also parted ways with goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, midfielder Haashim Domingo, and striker Gift Motupa.