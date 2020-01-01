Reported Orlando Pirates target Grobler free to decide future - Matthews

The Tshwane giants have offered the experienced player a coaching spot should he decide to retire from professional football soon

SuperSport United are open to selling their first choice striker Bradley Grobler at the end of the current 2019/20 season.

This has been confirmed by the club's chief executive officer Stan Matthews with the prolific marksman having impressed with his goalscoring form this term.

Grobler hit the back of the net 15 times across all competitions before the current season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Matsatsantsa will once again look to the Bafana Bafana international when they resume their league campaign against Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Matthews explained that the club is ready to let go of Grobler if they receive a lucrative offer and he also indicated the 32-year-old player is free to decide on his own future.

“With Grobler, it is about whether he wants to see it out (at SuperSport) or make a move,” Matthews told the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja) on Wednesday.

“Right now he probably only has one more move in him. We will have to sit down with him and see how he feels at the end of the season.

"We (SuperSport) have offered him something until the end of his football career, and potentially beyond, we have offered him a coaching spot. But at the same time, money is money."

Grobler was heavily linked with a move to at the beginning of the current season after Matsatsantsa bought Kudakwashe Mahachi and Thamsanqa Gabuza from the Soweto giants.

However, Matthews dismissed the reports and he indicated they are yet to be contacted by Pirates regarding the player's services last month.

The Tshwane giants are now willing to part ways with Grobler, who has been on their books since January 2013 having joined the club from Cape Town.

“If Bradley is offered something big I don’t think anyone at SuperSport can be saying he must be seeing out the rest of his career here, when he can earn double elsewhere in the twilight of his career," he added.

“(With) the proceeds of what we sell Bradley for, we would need to get another very good striker, which is not easy to do.”

Grobler has enjoyed some success with Matsatsantsa having helped the team clinch two MTN8 trophies, two Nedbank Cups and the Telkom Knockout Cup.