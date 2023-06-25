Reported Mamelodi Sundowns transfer target confirms interest from France, Portugal and Belgium

Mamelodi Sundowns will have to compete with European clubs for the signature of a South Africa Under-23 defender.

Makhanya had his debut PSL season last term

He immediately established himself as a regular

That has sparked interest in his services

WHAT HAPPENED? Stellenbosch FC centre-back Olwethu Makhanya enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Premier Soccer League last season. In his debut season, the 19-year-old managed to feature in 24 games across all competitions, starting 23 of them.

His consistency caught the eye of Mamelodi Sundowns and he now has to choose between the Tshwane giants and clubs in France, Portugal and Belgium who he says have contacted him.

WHAT MAKHANYA SAID: “I wouldn’t say I still want to mature. If an opportunity comes up I’d be happy to take it because those kinds of chances are rare,” Makhanya told iDiski Times.

“So going overseas is a big target for me. Even if I don’t go next season but at some point I have to go overseas.

“I already have people talking to me but so far it’s just talk nothing concrete. I’d like for the talk to be accompanied by action like being invited to be assessed. I want straight things, paperwork, I want action if I can put it like that.

“The teams I’m talking to, there’s a team from Belgium, there’s one from Portugal and France. There’s also a team from Denmark but those three are the ones I’m maybe looking forward to.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 19-year-old centre-back executed himself with the aplomb of a veteran last season, leading to him being called-up for the South Africa Under-23 side by coach David Notoane.

He received a lot of plaudits with his Man-of-the-Match display when Stellenbosch held Masandawana to a 1-1 draw in a league match in March.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAKHANYA? It could be a career-defining off-season break for Makhanya as he waits to see which club is serious about signing him.