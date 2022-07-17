Reported Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Ngoma open to PSL move

The 28-year-old is now a free agent and with no transfer fee involved, that could entice his suitors

Faustino Mukandila, the agent of DR Congo midfielder Fabrice Ngoma, has said the player is open to a move to the Premier Soccer League “if there is an ambitious project” to lure him.

The reported Kaizer Chiefs target has also attracted interest from clubs in Sudan, Egypt, Israel and Morocco, according to Mukandila.

Ngoma is currently unattached after his contract with Raja Casablanca expired at the end of June.

“We have clubs from Sudan, Egypt, Israel, and Morocco actually but we will decide only after getting all our outstanding dues from Raja,” Mukandila told iDiski Times.

“Fabrice is in a good moment of his career at his age, he would be willing to play in a league like South Africa if there’s an ambitious project.”

It is not the first time Ngoma is linked with a move to Chiefs.

Just before his transfer to Raja Casablanca in July 2019, Ngoma was being touted as a possible replacement for Willard Katsande at Chiefs.

But the Moroccans swiftly moved for him and a Premier Soccer League move never materialised.

Now with the Soweto giants in the middle of a rebuilding project under Arthur Zwane, they could consider approaching Ngoma.

The central midfielder is a free agent and if Chiefs make a move, they will not have to fork out any transfer fee.

Amakhosi, however, have a number of experienced central midfielders in Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange and Siyethemba Sithebe, so where Ngoma would fit in remains to be seen.

Chiefs are now keen on a striker, with new arrival Ashley du Preez the only frontman in the squad following the departure of Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama.