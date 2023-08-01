Reported Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Mhango in talks for a move away from AmaZulu

Mike Makaab, the agent of Gabadinho Mhango has confirmed they are in talks for the transfer of the striker from AmaZulu.

Mhango spent just a season at AmaZulu

But he is not in the plans of the new coach

He has now been linked with a move to Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old forward is not in the plans of new coach Pablo Franco Martin who is looking at other options than the Malawian.

This comes as Mhango has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs whose football manager, Bobby Motaung said they are not yet done in the transfer market and are looking for a striker ahead of the 2023/24 season.

WHAT MAKAAB SAID: “We have been speaking… we have been speaking to a number of clubs,” Makaab said on Gagasi FM as per iDiski Times.

“You have to understand that he’s contracted to AmaZulu Football Club, he’s not a free agent, as we talk. So there are a lot of issues that have to be dealt with.

“Again, like I said with Terrence [Dzvukamanja] and with Thami Gabuza, these things have to be done correctly and in the right manner and we’ll do exactly the right thing with Mhango.

“There are definitely discussions underway for him to move from the club. It doesn’t seem that he is in the new coach’s plan, but the club has to respect that he has a contract and we will do everything in our power to ensure that we’ll find a solution because it’s important that both football club and football player are happy.

“If that isn’t the case, we have to find a solution but it’s got to be a solution that’s fair to all parties.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs might consider Mhango to add more depth and experience in their strikeforce. They currently have Ranga Chivaviro, Christian Saile Basomboli, Ashley du Preez and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana as the most recognised forwards.

But Mhango could come as a replacement for Khama Billiat who abandoned talks of a new contract with the Soweto giants.

There is also a possibility of Bimenyimana leaving the club as he has been linked with a move to North Africa.

WHAT NEXT FOR MHANGO? The Malawian continues training with Usuthu but could find a new club before the new season starts this weekend.