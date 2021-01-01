Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Skelem ‘committed’ to Stellenbosch FC - Barker

The 22-year-old has been one of the best performers for the Western Cape side and is understood to have attracted Amakhosi’s interest

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says they will not let the “noise” linking midfielder Leletu Skelem with a move to Kaizer Chiefs get into the player’s head and affect his performances.

The player is reportedly a target of Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt who has previously admitted he is already scouting players for next season.

With Chiefs’ Fifa transfer ban set to be lifted in June, it is understood Skelem is one of Hunt’s top priorities.

But Stellenboach coach Steve Barker says they are ignoring the transfer speculation and focusing on improving the player’s game.

“I think it’s important to firstly manage the person before you manage the player in this situation,” said Barker as per Sun Sport.

“Leletu has had a lot of challenges of late and we are here to support him. He is our player until the end of the season and beyond. So it is just about giving him confidence and allowing him to keep developing in to the footballer we know he can be for us.

“We do not let the noise get too much in the way of things. Leletu just needs to keep on working hard and we are here to support him and allow him to keep on growing as a person and as a footballer. He is committed to the club and he just needs to continue working hard to get himself into the starting eleven.”

Skelem has been with Stellenbosch for the past three seasons and helped them earn promotion into the Premier Soccer League.

A regular player since joining the club in June 2018, this season he has managed to feature in 17 of the team's 19 PSL games, scoring one goal and making three assists.

He was however not been part of the squad which lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday’s league game.

With Hunt reportedly monitoring him, Skelem could push to improve his game to better his chances of signing for Chiefs.

Last season, the 22-year-old was also linked with Orlando Pirates but the Buccaneers appear to have rested their interest.