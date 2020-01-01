Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Rakhale to weigh up offers

The skillful player insisted he is not putting himself under pressure regarding his next move in his career

Former winger Thabo Rakhale says he was open to staying at until the end of the current season, but he will now weigh up offers.

The 30-year-old player is currently a free agent after leaving the Chilli Boys with his contract with the club having expired at the end of last month.

Chippa decided against keeping Rakhale until the end of the current campaign which is expected to resume soon having been suspended since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The experienced midfielder, who was on the books of Pirates between 2012 and 2017, confirmed that he has offers from several clubs.

“Training alone without any teammates is always going to be different but my fitness levels have to stay up," Rakhale said on Far Post.

"I’m itching to get back on the field like all the players, but we obviously are aware of the Covid-19 related reasons."

The dribbling wizard has been constantly linked with , who have signed former Pirates wingers William Twala and Joseph Molangoane from Chippa in the past.

Chiefs are currently banned from signing players, but they are set to appeal the transfer ban from Fifa at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland in September.

“I won’t lie, there has been a number of teams that have approached me about next season since we announced that my contract has ended at Chippa, and even though I was not able to stay to complete the season," he continued.

“I did tell them to wait until this current season gets finished, where then I will be able to weigh up all of the offers.

"I have heard rumours that have linked me to certain teams, but I prefer to not place any pressure on myself at the moment.”

The Vanderbijlpark-born player also revealed he is keeping fit and working with a personal trainer at home in Vaal, Gauteng.

“There is nothing more that I can do but to keep fit and be ready for next season at a new team," he added.

"Right now, I am working with a friend of mine at home in Vaal who also happens to be a fitness trainer, training by myself to make sure that my fitness levels stay up."

Rakhale hit the back of the net twice and registered three assists in 21 league matches for Chippa this season.