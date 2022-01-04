Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello says Kaizer Chiefs have not approached them about midfielder Katlego Otladise and they are not willing to sell the player.

The linkman has reportedly been a target of the Soweto giants who are said to be keen to bring him to Naturena during the current player transfer window.

But Sello has dismissed the reports as “just stories,” saying they cannot afford to lose the 25-year-old at a time they are building their team.

“Everybody just writes to do news hype. No, we are not into that. We want to build up our club as well,” Sello told Times Live.

“For now there is nothing. Remember we still are placing building blocks here. And then it's not that we won't entertain the market at the right price. But for now let's allow us to build them, have quality, develop them and then maybe we would consider [selling players].

“For now, no, there is nobody being sold. [Ndabayithethwa] Ndlondlo too. It's just stories. No, we have not been approached. It's just speculation or wishes from those who want to see that, but there is nothing now — we will see in future.”

Otladisa has been enjoying some regular game time at Marumo Gallants, featuring in all their 18 Premier Soccer League games this season.

He has also played in six Caf Confederation Cup matches and is in his first season with Bahlabane ba Ntwa.

His top performances come despite spending the whole of last season clubless.

Signing for Chiefs would be a huge challenge for Chiefs whose midfield already include attackers like Keagan Dolly, Happy Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Lebogang Manyama and Bernard Parker, who used to play as a striker.

Article continues below

While Sello has denied being approached by Chiefs, Otladisa’s agent Nimrod Mbhalati confirmed one of the Premier Soccer League’s big three has made offers for the player.

Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are yet to make mid-season signings while Mamelodi Sundowns have already added Surprise Ralani to their squad from Cape Town City.