Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Otladisa attracts big three interest - Agent confirms

Marumo Gallants midfielder Katlego Otladisa’s agent, Nimrod Mbhalati, has confirmed interest in the player from the Premier Soccer League’s three biggest clubs.

This comes as the player has been linked with a January move to Kaizer Chiefs.

The player himself has heightened speculation by posting a picture on Instagram while in action against Amakhosi and captioning it, “Wizard. Time soon, can’t wait.”

With his agent confirming there have been offers from the big three, rumours of a move to Naturena have been fuelled.

“It is evident that the boy is doing well and there are few teams that have shown interest even though I can’t mention names,” Mbhalati told iDiski Times.

“There are the offers, even from the big three, but I’m not in a position to say which team it is from the big three, so if you didn’t hear it from me, take it as a rumour. What I want now, is for him to enjoy his football for now. I mean the poor boy has been out of the system now, so let’s give him space to enjoy his football without all these distractions.”

Otladisa is a former Mamelodi Sundowns player but struggled to break into the first team, often being sent on loan, to Cape Town Spurs, Cape Umoya and Platinum Stars before Masandawana released him in November 2020.

The midfielder has featured in Gallants’ all 18 league games this season and starting 13 of those while providing just one assist and has no goal to his name.

He has also played in all Bahlabane ba Ntwa’s six Caf Confederation Cup matches, including four against TP Mazembe and AS Vita.

Mbhalati feels a January move for the player might not be ideal and prefers Otladisa to join a new club after the current season.

“Anyway whoever wants his service must contact Marumo Gallants at least at the end of the season, maybe something can be done,” added Mbhalati.

“But for now, I would like him to focus more on playing to assist his team, to get more assists and goals and maybe a national team call up, then we [are] fine.”

Chiefs already have a midfield which appears to be stable and headlined by Keagan Dolly, who arrived at Naturena in the last transfer window.