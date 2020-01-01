Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Nodada names Orlando Pirates' Ndlovu his toughest opponent

The Ixopo-born player also commented on attacking midfielder's situation at Bucs where he has struggled for game time

midfielder Thabo Nodada has named midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu as his toughest opponent.

Nodada has established himself as one of the top central midfielders in the country this season.

The 25-year-old has faced many quality midfielders in the since he made his professional debut in 2015, but he picked Ndlovu as the most difficult player he has faced.

Unfortunately, Ndlovu has seen limited game time at Pirates this season having joined the Soweto giants from last June.

"Ndlovu, yeah. And it's a pity man, that we don't get to see him on the field as much as we did when he was at Maritzburg, but that man," Nodada told the South African Football Journalists' Association (Safja).

"That man will come at you for 90 minutes, and because we sort of knowing each other a bit from before, there are chirps in between."

Ndlovu, who is an attacking midfielder, played his best football at the Team of Choice and he was named PSL Young Player of the Season at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The 23-year-old has made only nine appearances in the league for Pirates this season, but he has been lauded by Nodada.

"'Ah, I can do it. Think you can go up and down there alone? I can also do the same thing, and you'll also get to chase me," Nodada added.

"So, yeah, he's been the most daunting midfielder I've had to come up against [in the PSL]."

Nodada has been one of the most outstanding midfielders this season which has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March 2020.

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces academy player has impressively netted five goals from midfield in 20 league matches and he has been appointed City vice-captain.

PSL giants are reportedly interested in Nodada's services, but City chairman John Comitis has made it clear the influential player is not sale.

Nodada's current contract with the Citizens is set to expire at the end of June 2022.