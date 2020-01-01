Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Monare does not know where he 'will end up at next season'

The Clever Boys midfielder’s future has been a subject of speculation after he indicated that he will not be relocating to Venda

midfielder Thabang Monare has acknowledged that he is not sure of what the future holds for him beyond this season after Bidvest Wits’ Premier Soccer League status was acquired by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Despite an opportunity to continue playing top flight league football with Venda-based Tshakhuma next season, some Clever Boys players, including Monare, have indicated that they will not be turning out for the Wits buyers.

This has seen giants clubs tussling for the signatures of experienced Wits players on a free transfer, while Monare has been strongly linked with despite their current Fifa transfer ban.

“At this point I am just focusing on playing for [Wits]," Monare told Phakaaathi. "I don’t know where I will end up next season but I still have games to play for Wits and that is my main focus."

Wits resume their league campaign with a visit to Monare’s rumoured suitors Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium on August 12, before the two sides clash at the FNB Stadium on August 30.

Monare says the sale of Wits “came as a shock” but is refusing to let it affect their season, which resumes with a Nedbank Cup semi-final clash against on August 8.

“[The sale of Wits] is done so we have to shift and focus on the positives," he added. "I believe in anything that happens, there is always a positive.

"We are working hard on winning our remaining games."

On the league front, the most realistic finish Wits can attain is third position and they are currently placed sixth with two points off third-placed SuperSport United.

What could be encouraging for the Clever Boys is that they have played three games fewer than SuperSport.

“That is one advantage that we have,” Monare said, “but we still have to go onto the field and play for those points.

"It is a great opportunity from that point of view. We would be creating a piece of history of some kind.”

Apart from facing Chiefs twice in their remaining nine league games, Wits also have to worry about on their itinerary.