Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Mokoena ‘can now get big money move’ - Matthews

SuperSport United have given Teboho Mokoena the green light to secure “a big move” at the end of this season and the club also promised to “make the best of that move.”

Several reports, especially during the last pre-season, indicated Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns' interest in Mokoena, together with his Matsatsantsa midfield partner Sipho Mbule.

While the club appeared unwilling to let the duo go, SuperSport chief executive officer Stan Matthews says they have now opened the door for Mokoena's suitors.

“Yes, we have given Tebza [Mokoena] that commitment, that this can be the last season with us,” Matthews told the Ultimate Sports Show on Metro FM as per iDiski Times.

“He can now get the big money move that he’s looking for, that he has worked hard for since he was 16 years old. And part of the journey with the players is to know when to let go and when is it time for them to move on and have a high impact on their careers in the South African football landscape.

“Also quite honestly when we can get a good return, so, for us, that time is now and we are not going to hold Tebza back. We want him, and his move wherever he transpires to be, to be something that motivates other young players in the club to stick with us for the years that Tebza stuck with us, and earn big money moves when the time comes.

“We turned down, we told him, we wanted to stick out this season with us. And in that undertaking, we said to him, at the end of the season, he could pick a move that was good for him. And we have made the best of that move, which we will.”

Mathews says there are already clubs that could be a possible home for the player who was also previously linked with an overseas move.

He insists now “it's the right time” for Mokoena to move on to the next challenge.

“And we have got a couple of interesting options, it’s going to be a good time for him to move on, he’s got lots of play, now he has broken nicely to the first squad as a regular. And we feel it’s the right time now to leave him after the past years,” said Matthews.

Article continues below

A move to Chiefs would see him face Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange and Anthony Akumu for regular football.

At Sundowns, it would be tougher for him against Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee and Mothobi Mvala.