Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Miquissone given ‘special reception’ by Al Ahly

The Mozambique international was said to be an Amakhosi target but recently joined the Cairo giants

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Luis Miquissone was given a special kind of guard of honour before he trained with Al Ahly for the first time on Monday.

During the last transfer window, there were reports that Kaizer Chiefs were keen to sign the 26-year-old from Simba SC.

But Miquissone opted to join Al Ahly where he was lured by Pitso Mosimane who had previously signed him at Sundowns in January 2018.

Now in Cairo, the Mozambique international was welcomed by his new teammates.

“Luis Miquissone, our new Mozambican winger, participated for the first time in the team’s full training session on Monday at El Tetsh Stadium,” said Al Ahly on their website.

“Our players were keen to offer a special reception to the Mozambican international before the start of the session.”

But with the player training with Al Ahly for the first time ever, he was not part of the squad which played a friendly match against Petrojet on Monday evening.

Earlier this month, Miquissone confirmed he “received a lot of offers” and explained what drew him to Cairo amid interest from Chiefs.

“I received a lot of offers during the previous period. I spoke with my agent and we decided to come to Al Ahly,” Miquissone told the Al Ahly website.

“The club is so big and their ambitions have no limits. I want to help the team win trophies. As a player, I also need to be part of this and to get my chance to help the team. I need to grow up and to face big challenges, so that is why I chose Al Ahly.

“They need to win everything and I need to be part of this. Any player dreams of playing in the Fifa Club World Cup. It will be a great experience for me.”

He also pointed to the Mosimane factor as having attracted him to join the Cairo giants.

“The relationship between me and coach Pitso is so good. When I was a player in Simba, I faced Al Ahly and it was great to see him,” added Miquissone.

“I spoke about him in a previous interview and I said that he was the coach who helped me reach my peak and grow up as a footballer. My experience with him at Mamelodi Sundowns was so good; he made me a good player and to be better.

"He made me know more about football, as football is not just to get good things, but you also need to learn about bad things.”

At Al Ahly, Miquissone will play in the same attack as Bafana Bafana vice-captain Percy Tau.