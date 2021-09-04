Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Miquissone explains why he opted for Al Ahly

Amakhosi were reported to be keen on the 26-year-old Mozambique international but he ended up in North Africa

Al Ahly new signing Luis Miquissone says he “received a lot of offers” but chose to join Al Ahly amid reported interest from Kaizer Chiefs.

Reports suggested Chiefs could have brought the attacking midfielder back to the Premier Soccer League, having previously spent three years in South Africa where he had signed for Mamelodi Sundowns.

But the Mozambique international explains what drew him to the Cairo giants.

“I received a lot of offers during the previous period. I spoke with my agent and we decided to come to Al Ahly,” Miquissone told the Al Ahly website.

“The club is so big and their ambitions have no limits. I want to help the team win trophies. As a player, I also need to be part of this and to get my chance to help the team. I need to grow up and to face big challenges, so that is why I chose Al Ahly.

“They need to win everything and I need to be part of this. Any player dreams of playing in the Fifa Club World Cup. It will be a great experience for me.”

Miquissone talks about the Pitso Mosimane influence which also made him settle for the Cairo giants.

The player and the coach were already familiar with each other after Mosimane signed the midfielder at Sundowns in January 2018 from Mozambican side UD Songo.

“The relationship between me and coach Pitso is so good. When I was a player in Simba, I faced Al Ahly and it was great to see him,” said Miquissone.

“I spoke about him in a previous interview and I said that he was the coach who helped me reach my peak and grow up as a footballer. My experience with him in Mamelodi Sundowns was so good; he made me a good player and to be better. He made me know more about football, as football is not just to get good things, but you also need to learn about bad things.”

Miquissone’s three-year stay in South Africa was, however, a difficult spell as he found PSL football tough.

This saw loan stints at Chippa United and National First Division side Royal Eagles, before returning to UD Songo from where he joined Simba SC and ultimately Al Ahly.

“I got a little bit of experience in South Africa and Tanzania and this is my third time to play outside Mozambique,” he said.

“I think it is good for me to play here. It is a good team and they have a good philosophy that suits me. My adaptation in South Africa was not good. I was young when I left my home. So it was difficult for me to adapt in a different country with a different language.

“It was so good to join Mamelodi Sundowns. They received me very nice and at that time, the team’s coach was Pitso Mosimane. They loaned me for one year and I accepted the decision because I needed to gain experience.

“The decision to leave South Africa was very difficult, but I took it to get more playing time. In football, you need to play to reach your top level. Also, I needed to have another challenge.”

Miquissone was announced as an Al Ahly player the day when the club confirmed Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau as another new acquisition.