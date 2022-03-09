Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Mbule still in SuperSport United's focus

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says they are trying not to focus on transfer rumours surrounding the future of midfielder Sipho Mbule.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in the player together with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tembo appears to be wary of the distractions that could come with transfer talk to the traditional giants.

“I don't think we need to focus on that, the most important thing is Sipho Mbule is a SuperSport United player at the moment, that's our focus,” said Tembo as per Sowetan Live.

“What happens at the end of the season we cannot control that in football. But for now, I know that he's our player.

“Sipho has been doing very well in training, he's been working very hard. We've been very supportive of him because we feel that he's a talented youngster. We must guide him so that he's not lost to South African football.”

Mbule has appeared in 10 Premier Soccer League matches this season, scoring twice and providing an assist.

But after featuring for Dinaledi in the DStv Compact Cup, he was injured and missed league action the whole of February.

He returned to competitive action last weekend in the 2-0 win over AmaZulu, coming on as a late substitute.

“His response has been very good, his attitude in training has been very good. He's just lacking in terms of match fitness. But that will only come with him playing,” added Tembo.

“He will try to build his match fitness gradually. We don't want to push him too hard as well. We're quite happy with his progress so far, soon we'll start seeing the real Sipho Mbule.”

After Teboho Mokoena moved to Sundowns in January, there were high expectations that Mbule would follow him through the Matsatsantsa exit door.

It is to be seen if he will move after this season but SuperSport chief executive offer Stan Matthews said his transfer is something they would look into after the current campaign.