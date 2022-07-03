Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Mayele not for sale, Young Africans SC urge

Amakhosi are understood to be in the market for a striker after releasing two main forwards

Young Africans’ chairman of the signing committee Hersi Ally Said has responded to reports linking their striker Fiston Mayele to Kaizer Chiefs.

Said says they have “not received any tangible offers from Kaizer Chiefs” for the DR Congo forward.

The Tanzanian giants also say the 28-year-old is not for sale as they appear to hold on to their striker who has previously been linked with an overseas move.

“We saw the rumours yesterday [Friday]. We received many calls from journalists both in Tanzania and South Africa. Mayele is not going anywhere,” Said told KickOff.

“We have not received any tangible offers from Kaizer Chiefs or any other club. The boy has a two-year contract with us. He is not going anywhere and he will be with us next season.”

Mayele has a glowing profile in Tanzania after scoring 16 league goals this season to come out as runner-up on the top-scoring chart.

He has been linked with Amakhosi whose forwards have been struggling to reach double figures in recent seasons.

That has placed the Soweto giants deep in the transfer market searching for a prolific striker especially after releasing Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro.

Ashley du Preez is the only forward they have signed so far ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Former Chiefs forward Shaun Permall has doubts about Du Preez and wants the Soweto giants to add more strikers.

“I don't think it's going to work having just one recognised striker in Du Preez,” Permall said.

“And I don't think he is that experienced, especially at that level, especially at Chiefs. At Chiefs, you are going to need a seasoned striker. Mamelodi Sundowns have Peter Shalulile, so we need a seasoned striker.

“Chiefs need somebody that is proven at scoring goals. But you never know, they might have some youngster coming through the ranks that can step in as well.

"But you know how ruthless the Chiefs supporters can be, time will tell I think, so let's see.”