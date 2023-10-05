Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Manqoba Mngqithi can walk away from Mamelodi Sundowns anytime

Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Manqoba Mngqithi opens up about his possible departure from Chloorkop.

Mngqithi opens up about his situation at Downs

His contract expires is set to expire next year

He has been with Sundowns for a decade now

WHAT HAPPENED: Manqoba Mngqithi has served Mamelodi Sundowns in various capacities, but he has never been the outright head coach in his decade-long stay at the club. The latest arrangement sees him working as the club's second in command behind head coach Rhulani Mokwena.

His current deal with Masandawana reaches its expiry date in June next year and it remains to be seen whether he will extend his stay or head to the exit door as a number of clubs - with Kaizer Chiefs topping the list - would be keen on his services.

Speaking to members of the media ahead of Sundowns' MTN8 final clash with Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, Mngqithi spoke in riddles but essentially revealed that he will walk away from Downs when he is ready.

WHAT WAS SAID: "All I can say first is that we are living in a world where there is freedom of expression and everyone has the right to say what they want. Because of luck, we are also conveniently placed in positions where we purposefully forget what we like to forget and remember what we like to remember," said Mngqithi.

"If you remember very well, I was one of the youngest coaches in the league and only one team at that time in KwaZulu-Natal, it was Golden Arrows. All the clubs were coached by more experienced coaches who thought they were better than me then, but they were relegated.

AND WHAT ELSE: "I was able to hold Golden Arrows right through until I left the club. So when I’m in this stage of my career people think I’m scared to leave.

"I’m in the comfort zone and all that, it is fine for someone who thinks what they think. When you are a coach and you want to be successful as a coach, it is important to have thick skin. Because if you listen to what everybody else says about you, you might go off the rails."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mngqithi, who has led teams like AmaZulu and Maritzburg United, says he has a tendency of muting the thoughts and opinions of other people and remains calm to make calculated decisions.

"Because most of the time, most of the time popular decisions are the wrong decisions. When people say 'do this', you must sit back and think about what they want to see," he said.

"At times what sounds so popular or interesting, it is so wrong. So to me as a human being, I use my brains, I don’t use my bushes and I’m sure it is one of my strengths as a human being.

"I look at everything from all angles and make my decision when the time is right. When I make that decision (to leave Sundowns), I’ll not be expecting people to clap their hands because it will be my decision.”

WHAT'S NEXT: The 52-year-old will be looking to collect a third winners' medal in the MTN8 as he clinched it as co-head coach alongside Mokwena in 2021.

Before that, Mngqithi led Abafana Bes'thende to a record win over Ajax Cape Town in the 2009 edition, beating the Mother City outfit (today known as Cape Town Spurs) by six goals to nil - a cup record that still stands to this day.