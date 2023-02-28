Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Jali a wanted man in the PSL as Mamelodi Sundowns talks yield blanks - Agent

Mike Makaab, the agent of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali has revealed there is Premier Soccer League and foreign interest in the player.

Jali's Sundowns contract is nearing end

He is yet to pen a new deal

His agent confirmed PSL interest amid Chiefs links

WHAT HAPPENED? Jali’s Sundowns contract will run out in June and he is yet to sign a new deal. The delay in extending the 32-year-old’s stay at Chloorkop appears to have unsettled him and his camp.

Makaab has since issued Masandawana an ultimatum to speedily conclude the player’s future as he is currently enduring limited game time. As Jali faces an uncertain future at Sundowns, Makaab says they have other options in clubs that have shown interest in the linkman.

The agent says local clubs as well as some outside South Africa have shown interest in the former Orlando Pirates star.

WHAT MAKAAB SAID: “If the answer is yes [Sundowns are interested] hopefully we can sit down for a week and come up with some sort of conclusion,” said Makaab on Gagasi FM as per iDiski Times.

“Because it’s uncertain for the player. He doesn’t know where his future lies and I think that’s understandable, any player of his calibre whose contract is coming to an end will feel uncertain about their future.

“The most important thing now is to bring this to an end which will do this the right way. Interest is from both local and abroad.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Local interest in Jali has been confirmed amid the player being linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs. For the better part of the January player transfer window, Jali was reported to be a target of Amakhosi.

The rumours swelled as Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was looking for a central midfielder as a direct replacement for Njabulo Blom who left for Major League Soccer side St Louis City.

There have also been rumours about a return to Orlando Pirates but the Buccaneers have a number of performing central midfielders in Miguel Timm, Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare and Goodman Mosele.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? As Sundowns fixtures have become hectic, Jali would be hoping for more game time as coach Rhulani Mokwena might try to rest some players.