Reported Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target Mthethwa reacts to transfer rumours - 'I'm open to playing wherever'

Stellenbosch FC midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa has responded to reported interest in him from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old central midfielder was one of the key players for Stellenbosch last season, leading to a Bafana Bafana call-up for the September 2022 international friendly match against Botswana.

He started being linked with Chiefs last December as a possible replacement for Njabulo Blom who had left the club. Pirates have also been mentioned as a likely destination for Mthethwa while AmaZulu are the latest name to emerge.

WHAT MTHETHWA SAID: “I think they'll always be links and conversations [during this time] but I'm not able to say whether I've been contacted because no one has come to see and said they want me,” said Mthethwa as per IOL.

“Maybe the conversations are happening with my agent or the club but I'm just fully focused on putting in the work at the moment.

“What I can say is that I'm open to playing in whichever part of the country if that's where the next challenge comes from.

“I can't say it has to be KZN just because it’s closer to home. As long as I'm able to work, that's fine with me, it doesn't have to be specifically in KZN, I just want to work and feed my family.”

AND WHAT MORE? So far, only AmaZulu have officially confirmed interest in the central midfielder.

“He is one of the players we are interested in, but I cannot say much, the management is dealing with it,” said AmaZulu assistant coach Siboniso Vilakazi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chances of Mthethwa going to Chiefs, however, appear slim as Amakhosi have central midfielders like Yusuf Maart, Siyethemba Sithebe, Samkelo Zwane, George Matlou and new signing Edson Castillo.

Pirates also have a number of big figures in central midfield like Ben Motshwari, Miguel Timm, Makhehleni Makhaula and Thabang Monare.

But moving to AmaZulu looks likely as Usuthu are yet to find a replacement for Makhaula who left for the Buccaneers in January.

WHAT NEXT FOR MTHETHWA? The midfielder has just completed national duty with Bafana Bafana at the Cosafa Cup where they settled for bronze.