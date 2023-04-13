Reported Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates transfer target backed to score 20 goals by Bafana Bafana legend

Former Bafana Bafana forward Shaun Bartlett has opened up on the attributes that could make striker Ashley Cupido more attractive to his suitors.

Chiefs have already started signing players for next season

Pirates are also expected to reinforce their squad

Bartlett makes remarks that could encourage Zwane and Riveiro

WHAT HAPPENED? Cape Town Spurs star Cupido is the current National First Division top goal-scorer and is a member of the South Africa Under-23 team. His exploits for Spurs have seen reports claiming Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are keen on the 21-year-old.

The player's agent Paul Mitchell has, however, previously mentioned Cupido is cut for Europe.

Cupido’s coach at Spurs Bartlett has detailed the quality of his striker in remarks that are likely to inspire Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and his Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro.

Bartlett feels his striker is primed to reach the 20-goal mark this season despite four NFD games remaining before the campaign ends.

WHAT BARTLETT SAID: “He is a boy that’s got a great eye for goals; he scored 14 of those goals from a wing position,” said Bartlett as per FARPost.

“It’s not easy because he is not a striker. But a lot of the goals coming from the wide coming in, taking shots and things like that. So he just needs to keep his feet grounded.

“As a team, we work hard and create opportunities, and he is there to finish them off. I am pretty sure he can get to 20 goals come the end of the season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cupido has been one of the key players in Bartlett's side and the coach's comments on the player are coming from an informed view.

That could make Zwane and Riveiro keener on the player. Chiefs have already conducted some transfer business for next season after signing SuperSport United defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on a pre-contract. They have also signed TS Galaxy defender Given Msimango and reportedly Mduduzi Mdantsane from Cape Town City.

But no player is so far known to have signed for Pirates.

WHAT NEXT FOR CUPIDO? The next four NFD matches would be crucial for Cupido to add to his 14-goal tally and stay clear as the second-tier top scorer.