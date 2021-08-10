Reported Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns targets Mokoena and Mbule can be forgotten - Tembo warns

The Matsatsantsa tactician is still worried about his star players who are the subject of interest from the traditional giants in South Africa

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has issued a warning to Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule against being distracted by rumours linking them with moves to either Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns.

The two have been reported to have attracted interest from the Gauteng giants ahead of the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League season.

A week after expressing his concern that Mokoena and Mbule could lose focus due to the transfer rumours, Tembo has warned the players against getting distracted, saying they risk fading into obscurity.

“They are really focused for the team, they want to do well, they have ambitions that you are just as good as your last game,” said Tembo as per Sowetan Live.

“And look at what happened to the Olympics. We were looking forward to the Olympics team going out there [to Japan] and doing well, but it didn’t happen.

“So they know that they have to refocus and start doing well again, otherwise you get forgotten very quickly in this game. They are focused. I’m quite happy about their attitude towards training. They haven’t changed, they are still the same.

“I’m looking forward to a good season because I believe this will make them a bit stronger and they will raise their game.”

While he is worried his players could be affected by the transfer rumours, Tembo insists there is nothing on the table in terms of offers from the two Gauteng giants.

“That has been a very worrying issue [Chiefs and Sundowns links] regarding those two players‚” Tembo said.

Article continues below

“The talk of them going to other clubs started last season. And when it started we were also doing very well. I think it started around January and really destabilised us. Because players are also human beings. When people are talking about them they are bound to lose focus and concentration and their game sometimes does suffer.

“But at the moment I think we’ve had enough time to prepare them, and speak to them, because nothing was on the table. The CEO came out and spoke to them as well, saying that nothing was on the table. Until something happens, they will be the first to know.”

On Monday, Tembo said the duo is not up for sale and it is yet to be seen if that will discourage the players’ reported suitors.