Reported Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns target Thulani Serero now a free agent

Reported Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns target Thulani Serero is now a free man and can join a club of his choice.

UAE side has released Serero

Chiefs and Sundowns could be his next destination

Serero could stay in UAE League

WHAT HAPPENED: Former Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero was released by his club Al Jazira Club on Friday evening after making close to 120 appearances in four seasons in the United Arab Emirates League. Serero was a popular figure in the UAE League and a fan favourite. However, his contract, together with head coach Marcel Keizer's, has not been renewed.

WHAT WAS SAID: The club took to its Twitter account to thank the former Ajax Amsterdam star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Serero has been heavily linked with a move back to the Premier Soccer League where champions Mamelodi Sundowns are believed to be keen on his services.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs are also bandied about as Serero's potential new home as the Soweto heavyweights look to reinforce their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Amakhosi do not have many weapons in their arsenal as they look to players like Keagan Dolly and the off-form Khama Billiat as the most senior attacking players.

Meanwhile, at Chloorkop, Downs embody the desperation of wanting to win the Caf Champions League title, and given Serero's experience in the Uefa Champions League - Sundowns might make a move for him.

WHAT'S NEXT: As a free agent, Serero has all the luxury of choosing whichever team he wants to join as it will now be a matter of entertaining the highest bidder.