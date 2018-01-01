Report: Steve Komphela resigns as Bloemfontein Celtic coach

Celtic lost their last four league matches under Komphela, and reports suggest that the Kroonstad-born coach has left the club

Steve Komphela has reportedly resigned as head coach of Bloemfontein Celtic.

However, the club is yet to release an official statement regarding Komphela's reported departure.

Komphela joined Phunya Sele Sele at the start of the season following a three-year stint at Kaizer Chiefs.

He lost his last four league games with Celtic - a record which raised a lot of eyebrows given how well he started at the struggling Bloemfontein-based side.

More to follow...