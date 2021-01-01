Report: Lorch seeking Orlando Pirates exit

The 2020 MTN8 title is the only trophy the Bafana winger has won with the Sea Robbers - he has two runners-up medals in the league and one in the TKO

According to a report, Orlando Pirates' attacking midfielder Thembinkosi has handed in a transfer request in order to try and facilitate a move to an un-named Belgian side.

Lorch has endured a stop-start campaign this season with several injuries, the latest which has sidelined him since 24 February after he limped off after 28 minutes in the 1-1 draw with SuperSport United.

Despite not being at his best overall this season, he's still managed four goals and five assists in 18 matches in all competitions and remains a key part of the Bucs setup.

According to a report in the Citizen though, Lorch is eyeing a move to Europe, and in particular Belgium.

“He humbly went to the club to ask that they release him," an unnamed source was quoted saying.

"Obviously his suitors will have to fork out big bucks for him as he is one of the prized assets in that Pirates team.

“The deal looks promising because he has even spoken to the chairman (Irvin Khoza) and he was not against the idea, but he will have to be satisfied with the offer first."

Lorch has been with Pirates since the 2016/ 17 season, having previously had loan spells with Chippa United and Cape Town All Stars after Bucs bought him from lower league Free State side Maluti FET College.

The Bafana Bafana international has scored 28 goals and created 22 assists in 119 matches in all competitions for the Buccaneers.

Lorch's most prolific season was in 2018/ 2019, when he scored 15 goals in all competitions and was named as the PSL's Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season.

His injury means he is not expected to be involved in Sunday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium; Lorch was not in the squad for the Sea Robbers’ 2-1 win over Enyimba in the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday.

He has already scored two Soweto derby goals this season and of the current Pirates and Chiefs squads, he is the highest scorer in the derby, with five goals.