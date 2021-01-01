Report: Kaizer Chiefs defender Mathoho linked with overseas move

'Tower' has played 234 games for Amakhosi and scored 23 goals over a nine-year period and has represented South Africa 34 times since debuting in 2011

An unnamed international club are reportedly chasing the signature of Kaizer Chiefs' longest-standing defending, Eric Mathoho.

Mathoho's contract with the Glamour Boys runs until June 2023 which would give Amakhosi some good bargaining power should the overseas club make their move for the Limpopo-born player.

According to a report in the Citizen, the 'unnamed club is said to be really interested in the 31-year-old and are set to start negotiations with Amakhosi for the player’s services.'

The report also quoted an unnamed source who says the only stumbling block may be the player's reluctance to leave his home country.

“It is a big offer that has been made for Mathoho and I believe Chiefs are seriously considering it. But they will have to also consult the player to find out if he is interested," the source was quoted saying.

“Mathoho is very close to his family and might not be too keen on being away from them for lengthy periods."

Kaizer Chiefs have been unable to sign players during the last two transfer windows due to a Fifa transfer ban.

But when the ban ends at the end of the current season, it's expected that there could be a major overhaul at the club.

For some time, Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has been linked with making a move for two of the defenders who played under him at previous club Bidvest Wits - Sifiso Hlanti and Buhle Mkhwanazi.

Njabulo Ngcobo of Swallows FC has also been strongly linked with a move to the Glamour Boys next season.

Chiefs’ other options in central defence currently include Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso and Anthony Akumu Agay – the Kenyan has been converted into that role by Hunt after initially being signed as a holding midfielder.

‘Tower’ as Mathoho is affectionately known, joined Amakhosi in 2012 from Bloemfontein Celtic and is in his ninth season with the Glamour Boys.

The 31-year-old has two league winners’ medals from his time with Chiefs and has also won the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 with the club.

Injuries have curtailed his game-time this season and he’s only made nine league appearances for Chiefs. Despite being in good form of late, Mathoho was omitted from the Bafana Bafana squad currently doing battle in the Afcon qualifiers.