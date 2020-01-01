Report: Hunt to be assisted by Doctor Khumalo and Kopo at Kaizer Chiefs

The 56-year-old coach is believed to be discussing personal terms with Amakhosi and could be unveiled before the end of the week

is expected to announce the appointment of Gavin Hunt as their head coach in the near future with Doctor Khumalo and Kwanele Kopo set to join him on the technical team.

According to Sunday Times, Hunt's move to Amakhosi is as good as done with both parties in the final stages of concluding the deal.

The publication reports that the only thing that's delaying the deal is for Hunt to agree to the length of the contract and his salary package.

Contact for comment, Hunt, however, gave nothing away as he unsurprisingly denied to the story.

"Is it? Geez, you've got very good sources. What? Geez, your sources are unbelievable," Hunt told Sunday Times.

"I'm in Cape Town right now and I haven't spoken to anybody. So, I don't know where you are getting your stories.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable! I've got nothing to say. All I can say is that I'm in Cape Town with my family."

Furthermore, Sunday Times reports that Hunt will be assisted by Chiefs legend Khumalo and former SuperSport United assistant coach Kwanele Kopo.

Khumalo was the assistant to Stuart Baxter when Amakhosi dominated the domestic league between 2012 and 2015.

He also worked closely with Steve Komphela for a year before deciding to leave the Naturena-based side for FC.

The South African football legend hasn't been attached to any team since leaving Baroka in 2018.

On the other hand, Kopo is an assistant to David Notoane at the South African U23 national team.

His relationship with Hunt stretches back to over a decade when the pair worked together at SuperSport United alongside the late Thomas Madigage.

Amakhosi are currently without a coach after parting ways with both Ernst Middendorp and Shaun Bartlett in midweek.

The duo failed to secure the league title for the club on the final day of the season despite guiding Chiefs to the summit of the for 13 months.

And the club saw the need to sack them and start a new project with a new coach and a new technical team for the upcoming season.