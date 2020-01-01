Replacing the 'irreplaceable': Can Mamelodi Sundowns survive and thrive without Sirino?

Down have recovered from losing the likes of Percy Tau, Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly. They should be okay letting the Uruguayan go

In a development many fans would have been dreading, highly influential forward Gaston Sirino is looking poised to join former Brazilians coach Pitso Mosimane at .

The deal is yet to be confirmed but it's looking likely that the feisty Uruguayan is on the way to in a $3 million deal, which is roughly R50 million.

It's not surprising that Mosimane, who won the domestic treble with Sundowns last season before leaving for Egyptian giants Al Ahly, may be looking to move some of his previous top performers up north to .

More teams

And Sirino certainly falls into the top performer category. He may have a bit of a nasty streak, but with that comes a burning desire to win.

In 100 matches for Sundowns, Sirino achieved 24 goals and 29 assists - slightly more than a goal involvement every second game. There's no doubting that he has a genuine X-factor and that he's often proven to be the difference in a tight game. Also technically outstanding, he would fit in well at Al Ahly and it's obvious why Mosimane would want him.

But that doesn't have to spell the end of Sundowns' dominance, because they've recovered from losing their best players before. Percy Tau for one. Or the much-vaunted 'CBD' combination that comprised Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly, who together played a major part in Sundowns winning the 2016 Caf .

They were able to rebuild after the departure of those three, and there’s no reason – largely thanks to the financial backing of owner Patrice Motsepe - that the Tshwane club won’t do it again.

Indeed that rebuilding has already taken place and in new signings Kermit Erasmus, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile, Gift Motupa, George Maluleka, Haashim Domingo, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Margeman and Lesedi Kapinga, Masandawana have brought in a bunch of top quality, proven performers.

Erasmus and Shalulile have already hit the ground running at their new club, while some of the others have barely featured so far, such is the depth of talent at Sundowns.

Article continues below

Take Modiba, Motupa and Mvala for example, regular scorers at their previous clubs, but still waiting to get their chance with the Brazilians.

Other existing players such as Phakamani Mahlambi, Mauricio Affonso, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Lebohang Maboe also face a battle just to get game-time. The longer you look at the Sundowns squad list, the more evident it becomes just how much quality they have. They have simply too much quality to let the departure of one player derail them.

Between Erasmus and Shalulile alone, they netted 29 goals in the league last term. Sirino scored three and added four assists in the league in 2019/ 20. Yes, his influence goes beyond those simple stats, but Masandawana just have too much firepower to let the diminutive South American’s departure get them down.