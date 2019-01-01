Reneilwe Letsholonyane: I am not rejoining Kaizer Chiefs

The veteran midfielder answers questions on his next destination, but he rubbished reports that he is going back to Amakhosi

Outgoing SuperSport United midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has stated he will continue playing professional football next season.

Recent reports have indicated that the 37-year-old player could retire when his contract with Matsatsantsa expires at the end of this month.

“I have not retired as yet. I will play football next season and for now, I cannot talk about the club that I will join until the end of this month,” Letsholonyane told Isolezwe.

The veteran midfielder has been linked with his former club, having helped the Soweto giants lift two Premier Soccer League ( ) titles.

“News that I am going back is just a rumour. For now, I am planning on starting a new life somewhere,” continued the former Jomo Cosmos midfielder.

A look at his contribution at SuperSport, the dreadlocked midfielder lifted the MTN8 Cup and the Nedbank Cup and he also helped the team reach the final of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2017.

“I enjoyed my stay at SuperSport and I was happy to play for them. I won trophies, I played in six Cup finals and we challenged for the league title,” said the former Bafana Bafana midfielder.

With Chiefs having failed to lift any silverware since Letsholonyane's departure, the club fans have been calling for the playmaker’s return to the Naturena-based side.

Furthermore, and Stellenbosch FC have been linked with Letsholonyane ahead of the July-August transfer window.

Moreover, SuperSport recently announced they will support the veteran’s post-football career as he aspires to become a coach after retiring.

Letsholonyane featured in 19 games in all competitions last season.