Reneilwe Letsholonyane: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder hints at retirement in poignant Twitter video
Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has hinted the concluded season might be his last in football.
The attacker recently parted ways with TS Galaxy after making 11 PSL appearances in the 2020/21 campaign. He struggled for game time at the club and in the appearances he made, the 39-year-old did not score or make any assist.
In his initial interview, the former Bafana Bafana player was undecided about his future. However, a video posted on his official social media account suggests he might have reached a conclusion.
Editors' Picks
In the short video, the veteran midfielder shares the moments he has had with different teams and throws his boots behind him. He ends with a 'thank you' poster.
Letsholonyane, who made 50 appearances for South Africa, played for Amakhosi between 2008-2016, playing 183 matches for them and scoring 22 goals in the process. He has also played for Jomo Cosmos and Supersport United.
He twice won the PSL, while with Chiefs, two MTN8 competition titles, two Nedbank Cups among others.
He was part of the 2010 Bafana Bafana World Cup squad and he also played in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.
Here are the best reactions from Twitter: