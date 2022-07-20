Renato Sanches 'will leave' Lille with PSG and AC Milan in transfer fight

The Portugal midfielder will head elsewhere in Ligue 1 or to Serie A - but plenty are in the dark on which it will be

Renato Sanches has offers on the table from Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, but current club Lille are unsure which side the midfielder will pick, claims club president Oliver Letang. The two domestic champions are battling it out for the playmaker, but his future remains cloudy to his incumbent team.

The Portugal international has been widely tipped to leave the French outfit this summer after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign saw them dramatically falter following their unexpected title success the season prior.

Sanches has not been short of suitors, but the battle for his services look to have come down to the incumbent Ligue 1 and Serie A champions - but his current side are in the dark on which destination he will plump for.

What has been said about Sanches' future options?

"Renato has two good opportunities, there are two top clubs on him," Letang told a press conference in reference to the player's future.

"He is still with us because there is no agreement with the clubs yet.

“I can say that Renato Sanches will leave, but I don’t know which club he’ll choose. He’ll go to Paris or Milan. That’s all I can say.”

Why are PSG and Milan chasing Sanches?

The two sides have been locked in a transfer battle for the 24-year-old since it became apparent he would be on the market, after a restorative three-year spell with Lille following an ill-fated stint with Bayern Munich as a youngster.

In 24 top-flight appearances last season, Sanches scored once and added five assists, but was more recognised for his vision on-and-off the ball elsewhere, recapturing the form that saw him help Portugal to Euro 2016 glory as a teenager.

Reports suggest that it is Milan who have tabled the larger offer - but that Sanches would prefer to wait and see what PSG counter with, suggesting an interest in remaining in France.