Renan Lodi at home following reported positive coronavirus test as Atletico players return to training

The Brazilian is reportedly an asymptomatic carrier of the virus and did not take part in his club's first practice post-lockdown

returned to training on Saturday amid reports Renan Lodi has tested positive for coronavirus.

The club welcomed players back to their complex, but Lodi was seemingly not one of head coach Diego Simeone’s squad to report for duty.

The Brazilian left-back, 22, is asymptomatic, Marca reported, and must test negative before he can resume work at Atleti's facilities.

More teams

Atletico have not officially commented on Lodi's health situation, but the club appeared to allude to his situation with a Twitter message to supporters.

It read: "Renan Lodi salutes you from home. See you soon on the pitch!"

@renan_lodi salutes you from home.

See you soon on the pitch!

#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/uSZBKRcSKZ — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 9, 2020

Lodi has been a regular in Simeone's team this season, starting 20 games in his first campaign in .

Atletico's players trained individually on Saturday, spread across various pitches to allow for social distancing.

One player who was able to take part was Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez, who stated that he was delighted to be back in action with his team-mates after the prolonged interruption.

"More than nervous I was a little anxious to finally get here, be able to train, see my colleagues, the ball on the field... There was a lot of excitement," he told the club's official website.

"After so much time out you feel it in the legs, but it was very enjoyable."

[We are back!

Our players work individually distributed in several fields at our training complex.



#ToReturnIsToWin

#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/TwwVK3H0Fj — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 9, 2020

Coach Simeone donned a mask and gloves to oversee Saturday's session, while a strict distance was maintained between players at all times - something which left Thomas Partey somewhat disconcerted.

"It was different, at the start we struggled because we weren't used to the distance, but we will get used to it," he said.

Article continues below

"We are used to having our holidays, training and playing with friends but in this case I could only stay home. It was tough, but we have had to adapt to the situation and keep training at home however we could, and in the end we made it through."

returned to training on Friday and 's squad will assemble on Monday, with La Liga targeting a mid-June resumption.

The league was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 crisis.