Remembering AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy’s time at Orlando Pirates

Time flies: it’s already a decade ago that AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy debuted for Orlando Pirates having returned to the PSL as arguably South Africa’s finest ever export.

Still Bafana Bafana’s all-time leading scorer with 31 international goals, McCarthy arrived back in South Africa as a hero after 14 successful seasons abroad, which also included stints at Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, Celta Vigo in the Spanish top-flight and London outfit West Ham.

He had the pick of the PSL clubs at his disposal and at one stage looked like completing the circle and playing for home-town side Ajax Cape Town after training briefly with the Urban Warriors on his return home.

But, instead, the Hanover Park-born striker chose Pirates rather than Ajax, or instead of the Buccaneers’ great rivals, Kaizer Chiefs. He immediately endeared himself to the Ghost – the Pirates faithful - after signing a two- year deal on August 2, 2011. Mamelodi Sundowns had also reportedly been interested, but Benni paid Pirates the ultimate compliment by saying they were the county’s biggest and best.

At that stage, Pirates had just come off winning the treble in the 2010/ 11 season.

“Pirates is a team that can provide me with that [opportunity to gain respect],” McCarthy said at a press conference. “Not just in terms of winning things, but in terms of getting respect from people because this is the best team in South Africa and they have the biggest fan base.

“I think once you do well for the team you get respect from your fans and the opposition and that was part of my goal. Pirates will help me achieve that; they won the treble last season and now they are even more ambitious.”

“One of my biggest ambitions was to feel how it feels to be champions in South Africa,” he added. “There are only a handful of teams that can provide you with that. There were a few options, but as a footballer you go for the best and what you think could make it even better, what you achieved in the previous years.

“This is one of the highlights of my career; I never thought I would sit here after coming back to play in South Africa. I figured I still have a little bit more to give and I owe it to the country that gave me everything.”

With those words, and as the biggest name in South African football, it was love at first sight for Pirates supporters.

Almost as expected, for a player who scored Bafana Bafana’s first-ever World Cup finals goal and who netted four goals on his Afcon debut, McCarthy hit the ground running with Bucs as he netted in his first game back in South Africa - a 2-0 victory over Black Leopards at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on 12 August.

Benni continued finding the net in that 2011/12 season – he registered 13 goals and assisted a further five from 29 appearances in all competitions to help Orlando Pirates secure their second consecutive league title.

The team, which also won the MTN8 and the Telkom Knockout to make it two trebles in a row, included the likes of Andile Jali, Daine Klate, Ndumiso Mabena, Isaac Chansa, Oupa Manyisa, Benson Mhlongo, Tlou Segolela, Thamsanqa Sangweni, Rooi Mahamutsa, Lucky Lekgwathi, the late Senzo Meyiwa and Moeneeb Josephs, now McCarthy’s right-hand man at AmaZulu. A truly great side.

Second season blues

A change of coaches from Augusto Palacious to Roger De Sa coincided with McCarthy's game-time becoming severely limited.

This was in large part due to injury issues, although there was also the feeling that De Sa wasn’t happy with Benni’s overall shape and conditioning and had a preference for more mobile and hard-working forwards.

There was also a point when McCarthy declared himself fit, only to be told otherwise by his coach.

Even if the second season didn’t go the way he would have wanted it and there was no fairy-tale ending in the Caf Champions League final, which Pirates lost to Al Ahly without Benni playing, McCarthy maintained a lot of love from Pirates fans upon his exit, and showed a deep affection himself for the Sea Robbers during his time at the Soweto club.

It’s for that reason that today as a manager, matches against Pirates will have an extra special significance for McCarthy.

At the same time, there may still be a lingering sensation of having a point to prove, or at least the feeling there is unfinished business after not having played much in his final season.

One can certainly see McCarthy occupying the Pirates hot-seat one day. While coaching in Europe will remain one of his ambitions, leading one of SA’s biggest clubs will also be high on his agenda and would also look good on his CV.

Of course, it’s not only Benni who has strong ties with Pirates – his two assistants, Josephs and Siyabonga Nomvethe, also represented the Buccaneers, even if the latter was better known for his earlier stint at Chiefs.

There are also several Usuthu players – Luvuyo Memela, Augustine Mulenga, Xola Mlambo and Siphelele Mthembu, who were deemed surplus to requirement at Bucs.

It’s also for these reasons – the personal factor - that AmaZulu will be extra motivated for the game and why Pirates will need to be at their very best to come away with a positive result.