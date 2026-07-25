"I’m pleased that we at BVB are keeping ranks closed so that nothing else gets out, because the sheer volume of false information over the past few days has really been quite remarkable," Book told Sky on the sidelines of Dortmund's friendly in Düsseldorf on Saturday.

Since taking over as BVB sporting director in March, Book has already faced questions over the club's push to sign El Mala. His line has been clear: "we do not comment on players who are not Borussia Dortmund players."

By "false information", Book is likely referring to the many different figures doing the rounds over the runners-up's documented interest in Cologne's top scorer from last season.

Sky report a BVB package with a base fee of €26 million as well as up to €16 million in bonus payments, although only half of that is said to be realistically achievable. According to Bild , however, the bid was a fixed €34 million plus €6 million in bonuses.

Cologne, meanwhile, are said to want €50 million for the 19-year-old. At FC, who are currently at a training camp in Kitzbühel together with El Mala, the mood is said to be relaxed despite the flood of reports and "still not well disposed towards Borussia", Geissblog writes, after they had rejected an initial BVB offer as financially insufficient and had been unimpressed by Dortmund's conduct.

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Book wants two attacking players

Whether BVB press on with their move for El Mala remains to be seen. One thing is certain: the Westphalians need attacking reinforcements, especially out wide after Karim Adeyemi's departure to Barcelona.

"Of course we would have liked to have signed an attacking player by now," Book said on Saturday, but added that "you have to pay attention to the laws of the market and move with the times. Timing is absolutely crucial there."

Later, the 40-year-old, who played a key role in SV Elversberg's sporting rise in recent years, became more specific: "We know what we want. Those are two attacking positions." But they want to "do the right things", and that is "not just about pure pace".

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig are also said to be interested in El Mala but, like BVB, are not able or willing to meet the financial terms. AS Roma, though, are allegedly in a different position and, according to Geissblog, are prepared to spend significantly more than €40 million on a left winger and also have an eye on Cologne.