Relief for FC Cincinnati as MLS clear Fanendo Adi of substance abuse

The Nigeria forward has returned to training with the Orange and Blue after completing a required programme for drink-driving

FC Cincinnati forward Fanendo Adi has been cleared of substance abuse by the Major League Soccer and is available for selection this weekend.

Adi was assessed by the league's Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) programme doctors after he was charged for over-speeding and impaired driving in March.

According to reports, the ex-Copenhagen attacker pleaded guilty to reckless operation and driving without a proper license on Tuesday and now faces a year-long probation and six-month license suspension after the judge suspended a 30-day jail sentence.

However, his clearance by the comes as a relief for Cincinnati who are yet to win a game in their last four outings in the American top-flight.

Article continues below

Adi is now in contention to return to action for Alan Koch's side against at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

The 28-year-old last featured for the Orange and Blue in a league game against his former team on March 24 but limped off due to an injury at half-time.

Adi is yet to open his 2019 goal account for ninth-placed Cincinnati after playing three games so far this season.