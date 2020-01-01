Relegation Review: Polokwane City relegated from PSL, Black Leopards get play-off chance

Rise and Shine dropped to the lower tier after failing to win their last seven league games. Baroka FC, AmaZulu and Chippa United survived

’s seven-year flirtation with top-flight league football came to an end following a 3-1 defeat to 10-man at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Bienvenu Eva Nga, Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange were on target for Wits to seal the fate of the Limpopo outfit who grabbed a consolation goal through Mpho Mvelase

It was an emotional farewell to the Premier Soccer League ( ) for Wits - who sold their top-flight league status - but for Polokwane City, it was a sad ending to their Premiership life which began in the 2013/14 season.

More teams

Starting the afternoon already at the bottom of the log and with an uninspiring goal difference of minus 17, it was always going to be an uphill task for Polokwane City to survive the chop.

Even if they had beaten Wits, they were still going to sink into the GladAfrica Championship.

Another Limpopo side Black could join Polokwane City in the GladAfrica Championship next year if they falter in the play-offs after falling 3-0 to .

Leopards dropped back into the relegation zone to settle at second from bottom after succumbing to a Lebohang Maboe hat-trick.

After avoiding straight relegation, Black Leopards will have another chance at staying in the PSL in the play-offs where they meet Cape Town and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Elsewhere at Bidvest Stadium, avoided the play-offs after drawing 1-1 with to move out of the relegation zone where they were placed in position 15 going into the final day.

It was the biggest upset of the afternoon as Baroka denied Chiefs the PSL title with some spirited resistance especially the heroics of goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

Chiefs thought they had their hands on the title when they took a first-half lead through Khama Billiat but Baroka hit back via Mozambican midfielder Manuel Kambala just before the hour mark to frustrate Amakhosi.

Meanwhile, also secured their PSL future following a 1-1 draw with at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Siphelele Magubane thrust AmaZulu ahead before Peter Shalulile scored his 15th goal of the season just before the final whistle to seal a point for Highlands Park.

Article continues below

With the draw, Usuthu did themselves a huge favour by avoiding defeat in their last four games and crucially secured themselves life in the PSL by finishing in position 13.

confirmed their PSL status following a 1-0 victory over to wrap-up the campaign at a very safe 11th spot.

Nigerian forward Augustine Chidi-Kwem scored to ensure maximum points for the Chilli Boys to successfully complete coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s mission to save them from PSL demotion.