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Steve Blues

Relebohile Mofokeng starts and scores again as Royale Union Saint Gilloise thrash SK Lommel 5-0

First Division A
R. Mofokeng
Westerlo vs Union St.Gilloise
Club Brugge
Union St.Gilloise
Super Cup
Orlando Pirates
South Africa
Club Brugge vs Union St.Gilloise
Westerlo
Premier Soccer League
Union St.Gilloise vs Lommel
Royal Antwerp vs Union St.Gilloise
Lommel
Royal Antwerp
Viktoria Plzen vs Union St.Gilloise
Viktoria Plzen
Europa League

The Bafana Bafana playmaker netted his third goal in his second start in the Belgian Pro League as Les Unionistes went to the top of the table.

The 21-year-old star earned just his second league start in five matches played in the Belgian top-flight. After scoring on his league debut after coming off the bench in the 5-1 win over Westerlo, and again earlier this month in the 3-0 win over St Truiden, Mofokeng was at it again as he put his side 2-0 up after just seven minutes.



Mofokeng played 64 minutes in total and will hope his goal scoring performance could lead to his debut in European competition on Thursday night when the Belgian club face Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League.

In the Belgian Pro League, Mofokeng and his teammates sit at the summit of the Belgian top-flight with 16 points from six matches, one point ahead of Gent who play their sixth round fixture against Genk on Sunday afternoon.




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