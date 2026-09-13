Relebohile Mofokeng starts and scores again as Royale Union Saint Gilloise thrash SK Lommel 5-0

The 21-year-old star earned just his second league start in five matches played in the Belgian top-flight. After scoring on his league debut after coming off the bench in the 5-1 win over Westerlo, and again earlier this month in the 3-0 win over St Truiden, Mofokeng was at it again as he put his side 2-0 up after just seven minutes.









Mofokeng played 64 minutes in total and will hope his goal scoring performance could lead to his debut in European competition on Thursday night when the Belgian club face Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League.

In the Belgian Pro League, Mofokeng and his teammates sit at the summit of the Belgian top-flight with 16 points from six matches, one point ahead of Gent who play their sixth round fixture against Genk on Sunday afternoon.











