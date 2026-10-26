Relebohile Mofokeng scores incredible header in comeback birthday win to keep Union Saint-Gilloise title hopes alive

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South African sensation Relebohile Mofokeng enjoyed a birthday weekend to remember after inspiring Royale Union Saint-Gilloise to a remarkable comeback victory. The Bafana Bafana international proved to be the catalyst as the Belgian giants overturned a two-goal deficit to keep their championship aspirations firmly on track.

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Mofokeng inspires dramatic Stade Joseph Marien turnaround

Relebohile Mofokeng produced a masterclass in attacking football to ensure Royale Union Saint-Gilloise maintained their unbeaten league start in spectacular fashion. Facing a daunting two-goal deficit early in the second half, the South African starlet took control of proceedings at the Stade Joseph Marien. His influence was felt across the pitch as USG rallied to secure a dominant 5-2 victory over Cercle Brugge, showcasing the resilience that has defined their early-season form in the Jupiler Pro League. The result ensures that the Brussels-based outfit remains firmly in the hunt for domestic silverware this term.

The afternoon began in frustrating fashion for the hosts, who struggled to find their rhythm against a disciplined Cercle Brugge side. The visitors took the lead after just 25 minutes when Steve Ngoura converted from the penalty spot, leaving USG with plenty of work to do. Matters worsened immediately after the interval when Massire Sylla inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 48th minute.

Sylla remarkably redeemed himself in the 62nd minute by finding the net at the right end to level the scores at 2-2. The momentum had swung entirely in favor of the home side, and the turnaround was completed in the 74th minute when Emmanuel Kakou conceded an own goal to hand USG their first lead of the match. With the visitors reeling, Mofokeng took centre stage to ensure there would be no late drama.

Statistical dominance from the Bafana Bafana star

Mofokeng’s contribution went far beyond his goal, as he recorded some of the most impressive statistics of the Belgian season so far. The former Orlando Pirates man was the heartbeat of the USG attack, registering 55 touches and maintaining a remarkable 90% passing accuracy throughout the ninety minutes. His ability to operate in tight spaces was evident as he completed 21 of his 23 passes in the final third, constantly asking questions of a tiring Cercle Brugge backline.

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Beyond his distribution, Mofokeng’s vision was highlighted by the fact that he created six chances and two big chances during the game. His movement off the ball was equally effective, as he managed eight touches inside the opposition penalty area, eventually leading to his fifth league goal of the campaign. The youngster’s performance was so complete that he earned a 9.1 rating for his efforts, which was the highest of any player on the pitch during the Sunday night encounter.

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The 22nd birthday celebration clearly provided Mofokeng with an extra yard of pace and confidence. He scored his goal in the 80th minute, arriving perfectly to meet a Louis Patris cross with a long range, looping header.









Not content with just scoring, he then turned provider in the final minute of regulation time. Showing great composure in the box, he laid off a perfect pass for Kevin Rodriguez to slot home the fifth and final goal.

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After the match Mofokeng was interviewed by DAZN who asked how the smallest player on the pitch had scored a header.

"I think it's just on your mind. If the desire is there and the mentality is there, I think you'll always get the goal. I gave my best, and I think I just have to do more for my team because the ball is there; I just have to compete for it," the 22-year-old said.

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Title race intensifies as USG climb the table

The victory has significant implications for the Jupiler Pro League table, as Union Saint-Gilloise moved into third place with 23 points from their opening nine matches. They currently trail league leaders Gent by only two points, setting up a fascinating battle for the top spot as the season progresses. The ability to win matches from losing positions is often the hallmark of champions, and the character shown by USG on Sunday suggests they have the mental fortitude to sustain a genuine title challenge.

For the South African international, this latest performance is a continuation of a stellar debut season in Europe. Since his move from the Premier Soccer League, Mofokeng has adapted seamlessly to the demands of Belgian football and continental competition. His recent exploits are not limited to domestic action, as he also recently registered an assist during a comprehensive 4-0 win over Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the UEFA Europa League.

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Looking ahead, the focus for both Mofokeng and USG will be on maintaining this level of consistency. With five goals and three assists in his first 14 appearances for the club, the Bafana Bafana star is quickly becoming a household name in Belgium. If he continues to deliver match-winning performances of this calibre, it is only a matter of time before even bigger European clubs begin to take notice of his talents.



